More charges for Bluffs music teacher; accused of scamming for Disney World trip

A Gering woman and local music instructor already facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than six figures from her 84-year-old grandfather is now accused of conning her students and their families.

33-year-old Stacia Keener was arrested last month on Forgery and Theft by Deception charges. Now, the owner of Stacia’s Studio is facing seven additional felony Theft by Deception charges after reportedly collecting money for a trip to Disney World that was never actually planned.

Following her initial arrest, the Gering Police Department began interviewing families whose students attended Keener’s music studio. Last summer, fundraising efforts began for a trip to Disney World where the students would be able to perform.

Keener told the parents it would cost $1,800 for the children to attend and $1,600 for each adult. She also added that there would be “discounts” if the parents paid in full.

One parent told police she had already paid $3,045 for the trip. Another family had paid Keener $5,450 for two adults and two students. Another victim told police she was duped more than $3,000 for the faux trip. One family of four conned out of $8,300….another for $3,350…. $4,484 for a group of three.

One 13-year-old student raised $1,800 by herself to pay her own way to the trip. Court documents say the young girl made crafts and dog treats and sold them on her own. Her parent says she’s especially upset because she had to turn down a trip to Peru through Scottsbluff Public Schools because she already had the Disney trip planned.

On April 14, police called the travel company that Keener had told these people she was using. An employee confirmed that Keener initially called in 2016 and she was emailed an itinerary, but a trip was never booked.

On April 17th, police called Disney World, and staff said Keener did inquire about booking a program for her students to perform- but no trips were scheduled or planned by Keener or Stacia’s Studio.

Court documents also indicate that Keener’s husband visited her in jail on April 10th, and she told him that a problem regarding the trip had come up. She requested the phone number for Disney World. Jail call logs show that Stacia Keener never made that call, but 15 minutes later she called her husband back and told him that someone had already called Disney World and her account has been frozen.

She told him that “they won’t be able to get any of the students money back” and that they would have to pay them back themselves to the tune of $30,000.

The new charges include five counts of Theft by Deception $1,500- $5,000, and two counts of Theft by Deception (More than $5,000).

A preliminary hearing on the new charges have been scheduled for Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.