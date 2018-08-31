More containment on Wheatland fire

Firefighters have achieved more containment on The Britania Mountain Fire west of Wheatland, which grew to 26,028 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Team Black Fire Information Officer Ralph Bellah, stationed at Incident Command, told KNEB News containment increased to 64% due to successful operations on the northern and eastern flanks of the fire.

But Bellah says the setting of additional fires are what actually caused the total acres of the fire to grow.

Today (Fri), crews on the south flank of the fire will continue working to protect homes and other values at risk as they continue firing operations while holding the fire north of the Palmer Canyon Road.

Aircraft will again be used to support ground crews in operations in this division.