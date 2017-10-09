More development possibly on the horizon for Weborgs

The Gering city council Monday evening approved separate preliminary plats for the Weborg 21 Centre and the former Rich’s Wrecking building as owners Troy and Lisa Weborg look at plans to redevelop the property to the south of their community center.

City Planner Paul Snarr said the platting had never been finalized and Lisa Weborg said simplifying the lines and correctly platting the properties into two distinct lots is the first step in more development.

Lisa says they are looking at redeveloping the “solid” former salvage building into a commercial area and then building a new, smaller hotel to the back. Weborg said the hotel would help fill the need for rooms during the week for business people ,and then serve as a place to stay for those with events at the Weborg Centre during the weekends, offering a beautiful view of the Monument for guests. .

She noted it would all be contingent on cost, financial feasibility and gaining city approval. The final plat for the two lots will likely be considered by the council in November