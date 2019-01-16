More easement needed for bridge over Tri-State canal east of Mitchell

The Scotts Bluff County project to replace the Experiment Farm Road bridge over the Tri-State Canal just east of Mitchell is on hold.

County Highway Superintendent Linda Grummertt tells KNEB News her department was ready to proceed with the demolition phase of the current bridge first thing Monday morning, but after receiving a call from Farmers Irrigation District it was determined the county needs more space for the project which has a wider bridge.

“A very small amount of right away, 10 feet on each side of the structure”, says Grummertt. “We need to enter into an easement agreement with Farmers Irrigation for that extra 20 feet”.

Grummertt says a meeting will take place Thursday to work on that easement agreement with a goal of getting the document before county commissioners during their Monday meeting.

Grummertt says they’re hoping to get the 8-10 week project started by the middle of next week.