More electronic speed limit signs likely in Scottsbluff

BY Kevin Mooney | October 2, 2018
Strang/RRN/KNEB

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening received a report on the effectiveness of the electronic speed limit signs on Broadway in downtown Scottsbluff.

Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the council data collected from the signs indicates averages speeds below the posted 20 mph in both directions.

Spencer said solar powered versions of the signs have been installed on 27th Street near Western Nebraska Community College.

If those prove effective, Spencer recommended future use of the signs for other areas, while noting the higher cost at $5,000 per sign, with an additional $1,200 for solar signs.

Other areas discussed where the signs could be effective included 27th Street near the High School and on Avenue B where it nears Regional West.

