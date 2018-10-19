More freshman and first-time students attending WNCC

The initial report on fall enrollment at WNCC shows part time and full-time enrollment down slightly but an increase in new students.

Registrar Roger Hovey says an over 10% increase in freshman or new students, 371 this year compared 330 in 2017, is partly due to more out of state students. Hovey says 40 out of state first-time students, most from high school, are attending the college this fall.

Hovey says the ten day report indicates there are 1,825 full and part-time students registered this year compared to just over 1,900 last year.

But Hovey also says there are over 560 regional high school students taking advanced courses at the college right now. Hovey says with the extra credits obtained, WNCC is hoping to capture many of those students after graduation from high school.