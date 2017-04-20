More incidents at troubled Tecumseh prison

Officials say an inmate punched two guards and bit a caseworker at a Nebraska prison with a history of deadly riots.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says the melee broke out Wednesday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution as staffers removed apparently inebriated inmates from a housing unit.

The department said in a statement Thursday that one of the inmates started throwing punches when he learned he would be handcuffed. Staffers responded with pepper spray. The inmate then bit the caseworker’s thigh.

The guards were treated at a hospital. The caseworker didn’t seek medical care.

The department hasn’t released the inmate’s name.

Two inmates were killed and more were injured during a riot at the facility March 2. Two inmates also were killed there during a May 2015 riot.

Meanwhile, prison officials say an inmate found unresponsive in his cell at Tecumseh has died, and a criminal investigation into the death has been launched.

A news release Wednesday from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 22-year-old Terry Berry Jr. was found in his cell Saturday. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was declared brain dead on Monday. He was taken off life-support Wednesday.

Berry was serving a 3- to 4-year sentence for felony forgery and a jail assault conviction from Platte County. He was up for a parole next month and set for release in December.