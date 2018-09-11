class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334551 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

More information released in fatal Sheridan County accident

BY John Axtell | September 11, 2018
Sheridan County Attorney Jamian Simmons says it was a rollover accident about 5:30 Saturday afternoon that took the life of 15-year old Eli Hunter of Gordon.

Simmons says Hunter was driving a pickup under a school permit when he lost control on a gravel county road about a mile northeast of Gordon.

The pickup rolled and Hunter was killed. A juvenile passenger, whose name is not being released, was treated for minor injuries.

Simmons says the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the accident to clarify a few facts, including whether there was another vehicle on the road at the time.

Hunter was a freshman at Gordon-Rushville High School and a member of the football team. His funeral in Friday morning at 10:00 at the Church of God in Gordon.

