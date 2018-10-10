More matching money may be coming to East Overland after success of first grant program

The city of Scottsbluff says their East Overland grant program was such a success the East Overland Steering Committee will meet soon to discuss ways to leverage another $100,000 for the southeast Scottsbluff corridor.

The city was able in the first grant program to provide $153,000 in matching grants for businesses and homeowners wishing to improve their properties. Community Redevelopment Authority Chairman Bill Trumbull says that money helped provide a total of $1.5 million in improvements in that sector of Scottsbluff .

Trumbull told KNEB News ” They had to match dollar for dollar the money they received and some of the bigger projects went well beyond that. So if you drive down East Overland , take your time and look at structures, you will definitely be able to pick out the ones that made improvements.”

Trumbull says they had more requests than money available to give the first time, adding he would “sure like to continue the process”.

Trumbull said, “It is amazing what people can do when they get a little bit of assistance and the difference it can make in an area. And the East Overland group was behind it, really supported it, and stepped up with some of their own money so it went a long ways.”