More out state spending driving better marketing results for Tourism Commission

The Executive Director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission says the state is getting better results with its marketing by spending more of that money out of state.

John Ricks says taking the message to people outside of Nebraska has resulted in record high one percent lodging tax collections in four of the first eight months in 2018.

Ricks said, ” By moving the money out of state, we created a sandhills crane only promotion earlier in the year, and we re-marketed the people who visited for the eclipse. Those things are driving really good results right now. ”

Ricks says the state ‘s passport program has been successful in getting people in Nebraska to visit in-state attractions. But Ricks said using marketing funds in-state is like “talking to the choir”.

Ricks made the comments to the Rural Radio Network’s Dwight Lane while attending the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference in Nebraska City, which ends this evening with the Celebrate Nebraska Awards banquet.