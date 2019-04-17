More Panhandle counties reach Federal disaster public assistance threshold

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has added more Nebraska counties to the list of those eligible for federal assistance in repairing damage to public roads and other public facilities from the March blizzard and flooding.

In the Panhandle, Banner, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Kimball, Sheridan, and Sioux Counties have been designated eligible for all public assistance categories, including emergency and permanent work.

Other area counties eligible for public assistance grants with a federal cost share of not less than 75 percent are Box Butte and Morrill counties.

To date, a total of 76 Nebraska counties and 5 Tribal Nations inside the state have been approved for various FEMA Public Assistance programs.