More Panhandle highways re-open, six still closed as of 7 a.m. Friday

People across the Panhandle continue to dig out after Wednesday’s blizzard, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation says more highways in western Nebraska are now open for drivers.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, all highways are open WITH THE EXCEPTION OF: Highway 71, Highway 19, Highway 88, Highway 29, Highway 29, and Highway 2 from Hemingford to the Highway 71 junction. Those highways remain closed.

Roads may still be slick, and drivers are encouraged to exercise caution.

Additionally, in town many side streets are still undriveable. There are multiple reports of vehicles still getting stuck on non-emergency snow routes and are being forced to abandoned their vehicles.

Local city crews are continuing their efforts to clear roads, and patience from the public is requested.