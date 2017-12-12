More prison time for Michael Valdez

A Scottsbluff man sentenced to prison in September for robbery was given additional prison time Tuesday on drug and firearm convictions.

Scotts Bluff County District Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced 29 year old Michael Valdez to 8-10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, and another year in prison for obstructing a police officer.

All of the sentences will be served consecutive to each other and consecutive to a 7-12 year sentence Valdez received in September after he was convicted of robbing a man of $50 while threatening him with a machete.

Court documents say on January 25th Valdez fled from authorities after selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant and was in possession of a .38 caliber handgun when he ran. Valdez was taken into custody a few blocks away after a foot pursuit and the firearm was retrieved from a yard where he jumped a fence.