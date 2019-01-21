More than 100 additional jobs at Torrington’s Western Sugar to be eliminated

Another devastating blow to the Torrington workforce, as Western Sugar Cooperative has announced another round of permanent layoffs.

Mayor Randy Adams tells KNEB News he received the letter last week, informing him that by the end of March, approximately 101 employees at the Torrington facility will be laid off.

The decision was based on “current and projected business plans and needs.”

This news comes just months after the Cooperative announced that it would be eliminating 92 jobs by the end of January.

Mayor Adams says this latest announcement was simply devastating.

“It’s very sad,” says Adams. “There’s no way our community can absorb 200 jobs lost- it’s just impossible.”

He says that if the affected employees can’t find work elsewhere in town, they’re going to be forced to find work somewhere else- and possibly move out of town.

“Those people are going to move out of town, and when we lose those people from our community we lose sales tax revenue, we lose their impact in the community, the electrical revenue,” adds Adams. “The Sugar Factory itself- that’s 5 megawatts that we’re going to lose a year from Western Sugar alone. So it’s a big impact on our community, it’s a big impact on the municipality, local government. Big loss, big loss.”

Adams said he did hear that several dozen jobs may remain at the factory’s packaging and shipping department, but has not heard if that was in fact true.

The latest round of layoffs are expected to begin on or about March 14, 2019.