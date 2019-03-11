More than 100 pounds of Marijuana taken off Interstate in two stops

The Nebraska State Patrol pulled more than 100 pounds of Marijuana off Interstate 80 in western Nebraska late last week. The first traffic stop occurred around 4:21pm MT in Kimball County. Around 35 pounds of Marijuana was seized. A 24-year-old North Carolina woman, Kiara Mendez was taken into custody and lodged in the Kimball County Jail.

Late Friday night, a vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane near the Sutherland interchange around 10:41pm. A State Patrol K-9 sniff led to the discovery of 80 pounds of “high grade” Marijuana in the vehicle. A 61-year-old Florida man, Stephen DeMilta was taken into custody and lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center and has since bonded out.