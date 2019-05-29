More than 1,000 Scottsbluff NPPD customers affected by Wednesday morning outage

It was lights out for more than 1,000 Nebraska Public Power District customers in Scottsbluff early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., NPPD was reporting there were 1,042 customers without power in Scottsbluff in two different areas.

Areas east of Broadway and between East Overland and Highway 26 and North & South along E 27th Street from Highway 26 through WNCC east of town were both affected. NPPD’s Grant Otten says the outages were caused by a blown fuse near 20th Street.

Otten says crews were able to start restoring power to customers around 5:30 a.m. By 6:15 a.m., that number went down to 176 customers, and by 6:30 a.m. just a single customer was without power.