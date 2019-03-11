class="post-template-default single single-post postid-371349 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

More than 110 pounds of marijuana seized in two western Nebraska traffic stops

BY Media Release | March 11, 2019
Courtesy NSP

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people and seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops in western Nebraska on Friday.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. a trooper noticed an eastbound 2018 Mercedes coupe speeding near Kimball at mile marker 18. During the traffic stop, the trooper performed a search of the vehicle and discovered 35 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

Courtesy NSP

The driver, 24-year-old Kiara Mendez of Beulaville, North Carolina, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Mendez was lodged in Kimball County Jail.

Another seizure occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m., when a trooper stopped an eastbound 2019 Ford station wagon for failure to stay in its lane on I-80 near Sutherland at mile marker 158. During the traffic stop, and NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Courtesy NSP

A search revealed approximately 80 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver, 61-year-old Stephen Demilta of Port Orange, Florida, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Demilta was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
