More than $11,000 raised during United Way RadioThon

It was a busy day Friday at Scottsbluff’s Main Street Market, as KNEB and Panhandle Coop teamed up for an all-day RadioThon to help the United Way reach their campaign fundraising goal.

For 12 hours, people manned the phone lines to take donations as Bill Boyer handled the live remote from Main Street Market. Their goal was ambitious to help them get to their 2016-2017 Campaign Fundraising goal.

Executive Director Steph Black says with their deadline fast approaching, Campaign Co- Chairs Bill Boyer and George Schlothauer proposed the RadioThon idea to help launch them closer to their $371,111 goal.

When all was said and done, $11,118 was raised during the event.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate on Friday, make sure you check

out the United Way of Western Nebraska’s new and improved website– which is very user friendly. Those donations don’t have to be large, $10 here and $15 there add up quick, and it only takes one person to make a difference.