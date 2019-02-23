More than $20,000 raised during 8th Annual Panhandle Polar Plunge

It was another successful fundraising event for Special Olympics Nebraska, as dozens of locals made the leap into the Mighty North Platte River for the 8th Annual Panhandle Polar Plunge.

Approximately 93 brave souls weathered freezing temperatures Saturday morning- but for a great cause.

Now in its eighth year, the Panhandle Polar Plunge has raised more than $100,000 over the years for Special Olympics Nebraska.

On Saturday, one dozen teams and individuals took the leap into the mighty North Platte River.

Each participant had to raise at least $50, but many went well above and beyond that minimum. When all was said and done- approximately $20,600 was raised during this year’s event.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman- who has helped organize the local plunge each year since its inception- says he is amazed at the continual support this event receives each year.

Team KNEB and the Special Olympic’s ‘Greatest Snowmen’ team (who had great costumes showing homage to the movie The Greatest Showman) combined to raise more than $10,000. Additionally, KNEB’s Bill Boyer was the top individual fundraiser- raising more than $3,600 for local Special Olympic Nebraska chapter.