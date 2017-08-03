More than 35 pounds of marijuana seized in Bridgeport drug bust

Three men from Tennessee are facing charges in Morrill County following a Wednesday night drug bust where more than 35 pounds of marijuana was seized.

Around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a suspicious activity report at 11th and N Street in Bridgeport. Upon arrival the deputies smelled a strong odor of Marijuana.

Deputies made contact with three 22-year-olds from Tennessee; Darin Shaffer, Patrick Westfield and Blake Wallace.

During the course of their investigation, deputies were able to search their vehicle and found more than two ounces of marijuana, cash, controlled substance and a concealed firearm. During further investigation deputies were able to link the three individuals to another vehicle.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and through the execution of the search warrant seized more than 35 pounds of marijuana.

Schaffer and Westfield have been arrested for Possession of Marijuana more than a pound with intent to deliver, Possession of a controlled substance, Forgery, and False Reporting.

Wallace was arrested for Possession of Marijuana more than a pound with intent to deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Forgery, Possession of a Concealed Firearm and False Reporting.

All three are being held on a $300,000 bond at 10 percent.