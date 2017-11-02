class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269696 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

More than $43,000 raised for Festival of Hope during 5th Annual Save A Rack fundraiser

BY Ryan Murphy | November 2, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
More than $43,000 raised for Festival of Hope during 5th Annual Save A Rack fundraiser
(Guzman/KNEB/RRN)

The final numbers are in for the Save-a-Rack at Backaracks bra auction.,  and have propelled the fundraising event over a milestone mark.

Now in its 5th year, the October 18th fundraiser featured dozens and dozens of decorated bras being auctioned off to support the Festival of Hope.

The final numbers for the event, including t-shirt sales, meals, corporate table sponsors and bras was over $43,000.

During a check presentation at Backaracks Thursday morning, Dr. Vince Bjorling told KNEB News the money will go a long ways in helping cancer patients and their families with non-medical expenses.

The donations from this year’s auction bring the five year total over the $216,000 mark,  with 100% of the proceeds being donated to Festival of Hope.

Last month, Steve Flower shared with KNEB.tv how the bra auction became a reality here in the valley:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments