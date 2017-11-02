More than $43,000 raised for Festival of Hope during 5th Annual Save A Rack fundraiser

The final numbers are in for the Save-a-Rack at Backaracks bra auction., and have propelled the fundraising event over a milestone mark.

Now in its 5th year, the October 18th fundraiser featured dozens and dozens of decorated bras being auctioned off to support the Festival of Hope.

The final numbers for the event, including t-shirt sales, meals, corporate table sponsors and bras was over $43,000.

During a check presentation at Backaracks Thursday morning, Dr. Vince Bjorling told KNEB News the money will go a long ways in helping cancer patients and their families with non-medical expenses.

The donations from this year’s auction bring the five year total over the $216,000 mark, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to Festival of Hope.

Last month, Steve Flower shared with KNEB.tv how the bra auction became a reality here in the valley: