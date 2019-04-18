class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379858 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

More than 50 pounds of marijuana seized in Deuel County traffic stop

BY Media Release | April 18, 2019
Courtesy NSP

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people and seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in Deuel County.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, a trooper pulled over a Hyundai Accent for speeding on I-76. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and found approximately 50 pounds of marijuana concealed in two trash bags.

25-year-old, Joshua Garrett, 21-year-old Natalya Garrett,  and 23-year-old Morgan Dismuke- all of Omaha- were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound.

Joshua Garrett was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail. Natalya Garrett and Dismuke were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

