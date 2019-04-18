More than 50 pounds of marijuana seized in Deuel County traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people and seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in Deuel County.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, a trooper pulled over a Hyundai Accent for speeding on I-76. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and found approximately 50 pounds of marijuana concealed in two trash bags.

25-year-old, Joshua Garrett, 21-year-old Natalya Garrett, and 23-year-old Morgan Dismuke- all of Omaha- were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound.

Joshua Garrett was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail. Natalya Garrett and Dismuke were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.