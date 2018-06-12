class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317038 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

More than 500 pounds of marijuana seized in I-80 traffic stop

BY Cody Thomas | June 12, 2018
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Florida man and seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred Monday afternoon when a trooper observed an eastbound blue Freightliner with a refrigerated trailer driving on the shoulder near Shelton.

During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 18 boxes inside the refrigerated trailer. The boxes contained several hundred heat sealed bags of marijuana, weighing a total of 530 pounds. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $1.6 million.

The driver, 51-year-old Vladimir Javier of Homestead, Florida, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp. He was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

