More than one pound of meth seized in Scottsbluff drug busts

Investigators with the WING Drug Task Force have arrested several people and seized more than 550 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during an investigation Friday.

The investigation involved the service of two search warrants at residences in Scotts Bluff County. The first search warrant was executed Friday morning at a residence at #11 Terry Boulevard in Terrytown. At that address, investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, and Scottsbluff Police Department found approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine and controlled pills.

As a result of the first search warrant, investigators arrested Scott Johnson, 47, Tammy Anthony, 53, Steven Rengler, 36, and Tammy Driscoll, 36. All were lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

A second search warrant was executed Friday afternoon at the residence of 2805 Avenue H in Scottsbluff. At that address, investigators found 477 grams of methamphetamine, .7 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl, less than one ounce of marijuana, controlled pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Trever Ballheim, 39, and Melissa Reed, 42, were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and other charges. Both were lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

The WING Task force includes officers and investigators from several agencies in the Nebraska Panhandle, including the Nebraska State Patrol.