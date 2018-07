Morrill will be a busy town Saturday with activities planned for Horse Creek Rendezvous Day all day long.

Justin Murphy says highlights of the day include a 5k Fun Run, Breakfast in the Park, Children’s Bike Parade, Car Show, Hamburger Feed, and a Free Barbecue Dinner in the evening.

KNEB will be on the air from noon to 2 p.m. from the park with a Pepsi Pit Stop. The street dance with the JD Nash band begins at 8 p.m.