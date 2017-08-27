Morrill community mourns loss of teen

Family, friends, and much of the Morrill community are mourning the death of 17-year-old Lilyanna “Lily” Martin.

News of the Morrill High School standout athlete shocked many of her classmates, and on Sunday more than 50 Morrill Lion jerseys were strung on the fence at her home by South Morrill Road.

Family members tell KNEB News that Lily was a great basketball and volleyball player, and excelled at track and field- including setting the school record for the triple jump on two occasions. In addition, she was a standout academically.

A candlelight vigil has been organized for Sunday night, as well as a free will donation dinner to help offset costs for funeral expenses.

Martin’s funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at Morrill Elementary beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate and Sheriff Mark Overman says they will have more information to release following Monday’s autopsy.