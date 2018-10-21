Morrill County already receiving ballots for all mail-in election

Some Morrill County residents have already turned their ballots back in after County Clerk Kathy Brandt Tuesday mailed ballots to voters in ALL nine election precincts for the first time.

Morrill County has done mail-in ballots for four of the nine precincts in the past, but Brandt says they have now added the five precincts that include all of Bayard and Bridgeport as well. Brandt says any security concerns have been addressed.

Brandt said,” We sent out letters to try to explain anything they concerning any questions or fears so that it could all be taken care of. It worked really well and we are hoping for a really big turnout. In the precincts we did previously we always had a 70% turnout or higher.”

Garden and Dawes counties in the panhandle have also been certified for all mail-in ballots.