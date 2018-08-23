Morrill, Dawes Counties to allow all mail-in ballots for November election

An increasing number of Nebraska county election officials are seeking state permission to conduct elections exclusively by mail.

Morrill and Dawes Counties will now join Garden County in allowing an all mail-in election in November after receiving approval from Secretary of State John Gale.

Morrill County Clerk Kathy Brandt says it will be more cost-effective and will increase voter turnout.

Brandt also said it would make counting ballots at the end of election day go faster.

More than 58 percent of Garden County voters cast a ballot in the May 15 primary election, compared to statewide voter turnout of about 24 percent.