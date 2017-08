Earlier this year, 11-year-old Maddison Grace Brown of Morrill wanted to start her own business. Six months later, and “Gracie’s Candles” has grown into a strong business for this young entrepreneur.

Her handmade soy candles come in a variety of scents, and have been selling well at the Morrill Farmer’s Market and several area retailers have been selling her product as well.

Watch this girl’s story and what inspired her to leave the playground and into the business world at such a young age: