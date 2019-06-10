Morrill man arrested after leading deputy on high speed pursuit

A 20-year-old Morrill man leaving a reported underage drinking party is facing several charges after attempting to elude arrest.

Court documents say that Scotts Bluff Deputies received a complaint about the party in the area of County Road 11 and County Road J. The deputy noticed a high amount of vehicle traffic leaving the area shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday and monitored to see if there were any driving violations.

Eventually, a car driven by 20-year-old Trevor Cecil passed another car on the left on County Road 11, almost causing the vehicles to collide.

The deputy turned on his lights, but Cecil sped up, ran a stop sign, and then turned west onto Highway 92. The deputy said speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour.

Cecil turned right onto County Road 7 and parked behind a building. The deputy caught up with them and ordered Cecil and passenger Jordan Arnush to step out of the vehicle. Both admitted to drinking at the party and two cans of beer were also found in the vehicle.

Cecil was arrested on charges of Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence, Minor in Possession and Violating a Traffic Sign. Arnush was arrested for Minor in Possession.