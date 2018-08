A 30 year old Morrill man has been killed in a two vehicle collision Friday evening on Highway 85 north of Cheyenne.

The accident report on the Wyoming Highway Patrol website says Brian Hendersen died when his southbound vehicle drifted to the edge of the pavement and he over-corrected. He lost control of the car as it crossed the center-line and was struck by a semi in the northbound lane.

Seat belts were not in use.

The accident happened at mile marker 21 a little before 7 p.m.