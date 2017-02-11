Morrill man severely injured in car-train accident east of Gering

A Morrill man was taken to Regional West Medical Center with major injuries early Saturday morning after a car-train accident a mile and a half east of Gering.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 23 year old Julian Salinas was in a vehicle that was parked on the Union Pacific tracks at a crossing off of Highway 92 and County Road P.

The Patrol says when the train struck the vehicle it pushed it thirty yards and then the vehicle flipped off the tracks and Salinas was ejected next to the vehicle. Salinas is not listed in the hospital directory according to the nursing supervisor.

The accident happened at 3:20 a.m.