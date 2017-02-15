Morrill Public Schools aims to offer Panhandle’s first birth to five program

First Five Nebraska is an initiative aimed at starting all children with the right developmental experiences from birth to five years old. The goal is to ensure that they have all the tools necessary to be a successful student from Kindergarten and beyond.

Morrill Public Schools is going to begin offering those educational services in the fall, and with construction moving right along on their Early Childhood Building, district officials are getting excited.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Superintendent Joe Sherwood to talk about the future of Morrill Public Schools.