class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215907 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Morrill Public Schools aims to offer Panhandle’s first birth to five program

BY Ryan Murphy | February 15, 2017
Home News Regional News
Morrill Public Schools aims to offer Panhandle’s first birth to five program
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

First Five Nebraska is an initiative aimed at starting all children with the right developmental experiences from birth to five years old. The goal is to ensure that they have all the tools necessary to be a successful student from Kindergarten and beyond.

Morrill Public Schools is going to begin offering those educational services in the fall, and with construction moving right along on their Early Childhood Building, district officials are getting excited.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Superintendent Joe Sherwood to talk about the future of Morrill Public Schools.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments