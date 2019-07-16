Morrill Public Schools expanding early childhood development offerings

There has been a heightened focus on early childhood development for educators over the past few years, with the first five years being highlighted as a pivotal time for maximizing potential for America’s children.

At Morrill Public Schools, they are trying to expand their offerings to ensure that students from the Morrill, Lyman and Henry areas can get that early head start as well.

Recently, the District hired Sunny Edwards- a certified early childhood development teacher- as a their new infant teacher at the Tri-Community Preschool.

One of the things she’ll be implementing is a Zumbini program, which is a cross between Zoomba and the Baby First Program.

Superintendent Joe Sherwood says Zumbini focuses on social emotional wellness, fine and gross motor skill development through motion and movement, and all blended with music.

“So it looks like a miniature Zumba class designed for infants, toddlers and preschoolers,” explains Sherwood. “But one of the unique parts of the Zumbini program is that in order for your child to participate in the class, your parent or caregiver has to participate in it as well. ”

The District will have a demo class on July 25th at 5:30 p.m. at the Morrill Early Childhood Building, and starting in the fall there will be a six week session that meets once a week.

For more information about the classes and how to get registered you can go to Zumbini.com and search for upcoming demo classes.

You can also watch the full interview with Superintendent Sherwood talking about the Zumbini program below.