Morrill Rotary Club leaves legacy at Tri Community Preschool

Morrill’s Tri Community Preschool opened up earlier this year, and the Morrill Rotary Club stepped up on Saturday to help plant trees to grow with the new school.

Club member Steve Lutz says earlier this year, Rotary’s International President challenged all Rotarians to plant a tree this year, and the Morrill Club wanted to do their part.

“I heard there were grants available for trees from the Nebraska NRD,” explains Lutz. “So I contacted them and filled out a grant form and we were awarded the grant. ”

Morrill Superintendent of Schools and Morrill Rotary President Joe Sherwood says the next step was contacting Morrill alum Amy Seiler. She is the Western Nebraska Forestry Specialist, and helped coordinate the donation of the trees from Re-Tree Nebraska.

On Saturday afternoon, a total of 17 trees- one for each Morrill Rotarian- was planted at the new Early Childhood Development Center.

“We couldn’t use trees on private residences or private property, and the district just built this wonderful Early Childhood Development Center and there wasn’t a tree on the place,” adds Lutz. “So we thought some trees here would be a great investment in the future- as this building is.”

Twelve species of trees were planted on Saturday, including Oaks, Elms, Maples, and more.

The Morrill Rotary Club does numerous projects throughout the year, as well as provides scholarships to local students each year.

Anyone interested in joining the Morrill Rotary Club can attend one of their weekly meetings, held Wednesdays at noon at Mi Casa restaurant in Morrill.