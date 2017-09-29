Morrill woman charged in baseball bat attack

A 35-year-old Morrill woman has been arrested and charged following a reported disturbance at the city park.

Court documents say on August 25th, Morrill Police were dispatched to the park. A witness says a pickup pulled up towards a group of five teens that were hanging out.

Sarai Cueva reportedly got out of the pickup and struck one of the teen’s vehicles twice with a baseball bat. The witness then said Cueva held the bat against one of the teens and threatened to hit him.

Police made contact with Cueva, who admitted to smashing the truck with the bat and then retrieved the bat and gave it to the officer.

A warrant for Cueva’s arrest was issued on Wednesday, charging her with: Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Terroristic Threats, and Criminal Mischief ($500-$1,500).

She is scheduled to make her first appearance on the charges Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.