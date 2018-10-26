Morrill woman in critical condition following Thursday accident

A Morrill woman is listed in critical condition at Regional West and there was heavy property damage following a three vehicle accident west of Scottsbluff on Highway 26 Thursday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol says emergency personnel were in the process of cleaning up a fuel leak from a propane truck when a refrigerated truck driven by 33 year old Daniel Brown of Scottsbluff entered the highway from the north after failing to yield to a stop sign at the County Road 18 intersection.

Brown’s van hit an eastbound Ford Explorer driven by 53-year-old Sylvia Banta of Morrill. The force of the collision sent Banta’s car into an eastbound Dodge driven by 74-year-old Bruce Daniels of Mitchell. Banta was transported to Regional West following the accident and was in critical condition late Friday morning.

Brown was cited for failing to yield. Seat belts were in use in all three vehicles.