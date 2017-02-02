Mother of former softball player who committed suicide sues CSC

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the mother of a Chadron State College softball player who committed suicide 2 years ago has sued the school, saying it failed to prevent the dating violence that led her to take her own life. Fatima Larios had transferred to Chadron State over the summer of 2014 and hanged herself in her dorm room in January 30, 2015.

In her suit filed in federal court in Omaha, Lissette Larios Roohbakhsh said her 19-year old daughter was regularly beaten and emotionally abused by her then-boyfriend over a 3-month period but that the college failed to take adequate action. She’s seeking damages for her daughter’s emotional distress, physical and mental pain and suffering, lost future earnings, and hospital and other expenses.

In a 17-page complaint, Roohbakhsh says coaches and resident advisers knew of bruises her daughter suffered at her boyfriend’s hands and passed on the information to the school’s human resources and Title IX coordinator responsible under federal law for launching an investigation into alleged sexual violence on campus, but that no action was taken against the boyfriend.

Roohbakhsh also says in the suit that Chadron State failed to disclose to the family until nearly 10 months after Larios’s death any of the reports from students or staff about domestic abuse from her boyfriend, who lived in the same co-ed dorm.