Charges filed in deadly Holdrege triple shooting

Murder charges have been filed in Thursday’s triple shooting in Holdrege that left two men dead and another injured.

Deputy Phelps County Attorney Natalie Nelsen today announced the charges filed against Manuel Gomez, 45, of Holdrege, in connection with the shooting deaths of Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, as well as the shooting of Doyle Morse, 64. Morse is currently in serious condition at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney after being transported via life-flight in critical condition Thursday.

Gomez has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of first degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of flight to avoid arrest. Gomez will make his first appearance in Phelps County Court Friday afternoon. A motive for the shootings has yet to be revealed by investigators.

Gomez was arrested Thursday afternoon outside the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office following a brief, low-speed pursuit. He had previously been identified as the suspect in a shooting that occurred at 416 Logan Street in Holdrege, where Doyle Morse had been shot, but was able to call 911.

Additional crime scenes were identified in multiple units at the Sunrise View Apartments at 1422 12th Avenue, where Raymond Burton and David Rogers were both found deceased with gunshot wounds.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Nebraska State Patrol, the Holdrege Police Department, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, and South Central Area Law Enforcement Services are working together in the investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case or anyone who had contact with Manuel Gomez prior to these events Thursday is asked to call Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1494, the Nebraska State Patrol, or the Holdrege Police Department.