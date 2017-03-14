Motorcycle helmet bill stalls in Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska motorcyclists will have to keep wearing helmets for at least another year.

Supporters of the effort to repeal the state’s helmet law failed to overcome a filibuster Tuesday. The bill would have removed a helmet requirement for riders older than 21 and prohibited children age 6 or younger from being passengers on motorcycles.

Sen. Robert Hilkemann, a retired Omaha podiatrist who led the filibuster, says repealing the helmet law would result in more deaths and serious brain injuries.

He says Nebraska taxpayers also would end up paying for health care for injured motorcyclists.

Supporters and sponsor Sen. John Lowe of Kearney argued wearing a helmet is a matter of personal freedom and adults should be able to make that choice.