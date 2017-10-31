Motorists surprised by inch of snow, minor accidents reported

For many people that inch of snow on the streets this morning was a big surprise and reminded us that driving on slick roads this winter will require extra precautions.

The Scotts Bluff County Communications Center reported four minor accidents early this morning, one with an injury. Scottsbluff Police Sergeant Lee Pinet says slowing down and being ready to put on the brakes is a good habit, although other corrective measures may be needed if you begin to slide so you have more control of your vehicle

Pinet says today’s weather likely reminds people to make sure their car has been winterized and is in proper working order before any major snowfalls or cold snaps hit the area.