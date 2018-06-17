class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318007 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Mountain Lion hunting season under consideration in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | June 17, 2018
Home News Regional News
Mountain Lion hunting season under consideration in Nebraska

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a public hearing In Ogallala on a proposal to open up a season for mountain lion hunting.

The proposed season would allow eight mountain lions to be killed in portions of Pine Ridge in northwestern Nebraska. A news release from the commission says opening a hunting season will allow the population to stay healthy while halting growth or reducing population size. the media release says the proposal is similar to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting.

The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. June 22 at the Mid-Plains Community College in Ogallala.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments