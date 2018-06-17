Mountain Lion hunting season under consideration in Nebraska

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a public hearing In Ogallala on a proposal to open up a season for mountain lion hunting.

The proposed season would allow eight mountain lions to be killed in portions of Pine Ridge in northwestern Nebraska. A news release from the commission says opening a hunting season will allow the population to stay healthy while halting growth or reducing population size. the media release says the proposal is similar to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting.

The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. June 22 at the Mid-Plains Community College in Ogallala.