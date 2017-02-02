class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212774 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Mountain lion shot in Scottsbluff

BY Ryan Murphy | February 2, 2017
A mountain lion that wandered into Scottsbluff has been euthanized by authorities.

Shortly before midnight, Scottsbluff Police responded to the area of Avenue I and West 42nd Street  on a call of a mountain lion sighting.

As the report was being made, a  Nebraska State Patrol trooper happened through the area, spoke with a 911 caller, and then spotted the mountain lion in a field, headed east into town through a field.

Officers began checking the area and the mountain lion was then found by officers on the front porch of a residence on Mulberry Street  in the five Oaks subdivision in Scottsbluff.

Nebraska Game and Parks was called out and responded to handle the situation at which time it was darted and euthanized.

