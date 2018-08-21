Multi-vehicle accident closes Highland Road

Authorities are investigating a midday accident in northeast Scottsbluff.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m., Scottsbluff Police and Sheriff Deputies responded to a Highland Road just south of Lacy Park. Traffic was closed in both directions while first responders assisted.

Witnesses say a Jeep sideswiped a gray Ford four-door, causing it to rest in the north ditch. Crews were on scene for approximately one hour, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this accident . Names and conditions of those involved were not immediately available from the Sheriff’s Office.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire and Valley Ambulance also responded to the accident.