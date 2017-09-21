class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261157 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Multiple Agencies Searching for Escaped Inmate

BY Associated Press | September 21, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Multiple Agencies Searching for Escaped Inmate
Inmate escapee Eric Scott (photos courtesy Nebraska State patrol)

Nebraska law enforcement officials are looking for an escaped inmate they say is armed and dangerous.

Officials say 37-year-old Eric Scott, a Dodge County inmate, escaped Wednesday afternoon in a government vehicle in which he was being transported.

Officials say he commandeered a gray Chevrolet Impala with government license plates just south of Wahoo, pushed a Dodge County deputy out of the vehicle before taking off.

Officials say the deputy suffered some injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Scott is serving two to four years for fifth-offense drunken driving
conviction.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments