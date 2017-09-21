Multiple Agencies Searching for Escaped Inmate

Nebraska law enforcement officials are looking for an escaped inmate they say is armed and dangerous.

Officials say 37-year-old Eric Scott, a Dodge County inmate, escaped Wednesday afternoon in a government vehicle in which he was being transported.

Officials say he commandeered a gray Chevrolet Impala with government license plates just south of Wahoo, pushed a Dodge County deputy out of the vehicle before taking off.

Officials say the deputy suffered some injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Scott is serving two to four years for fifth-offense drunken driving

conviction.