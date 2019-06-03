Multiple arrests made in connection to Scotts Bluff County burglaries

Following the burglary of Minatare’s Broken Spoke Bar and Grill, and back to back break-ins at the Dry Dock Bait Shop by Lake Minatare, Deputies confirm at least three people have been arrested in connection to the investigation.

18-year-old Colton Pettis and several minors were arrested on Saturday after they were developed as suspects to the burglaries.

Pettis was arrested on three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of criminal mischief, and possession of stolen property; however the only current charges filed against him are two felony counts of Burglary.

Last week, burglars broke into the bar in Minatare and stole many bottles of open liquor behind the bar. Additionally, the bait shop was hit back to back nights, where all the liquor, dozens of cases of beer, all the tobacco products, boxes of candy, a TV, and more were stolen.

Court documents say that when Pettis was arrested, authorities found cigarettes chewing tobacco, cigars and candy bars in his car. When interviewed, Pettis reportedly admitted he was involved in all three burglaries.

Pettis will make his first appearance on the charges today in Scotts Bluff County Court. The other individuals involved have been arrested and will face charges in Scotts Bluff Juvenile Court, but their names aren’t being released due to their age.