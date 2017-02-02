Multiple people injured in Highway 26 Accident in Scottsbluff

At least two people are reportedly injured following a late Thursday morning traffic accident in Scottsbluff.

The accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and 5th Avenue.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident, including a Dodge minivan, a white Cadillac, a grey sedan, and a blue Saturn coup.

At least one person was transported to Regional West Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in this accident.

A stretch of the Highway was closed to through traffic while first responders were on scene; the highway reopened shortly after noon.

The names of the people involved in the accident have not yet been released by the police department.