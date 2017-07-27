Munoz murder trial now set for November

The man charged with the New Year’s Eve stabbing death of Melissa May has had his trial date continued again, this time to the November jury term in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

64-year-old Lucio Munoz is charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Scottsbluff Police found May’s body in Munoz’ unit at the R.C. Scot Apartments on January 3rd.

Once again a defense motion by Public Defender Bernie Straetker for a continuance was granted, this time by Judge Leo Dobrovolny during a Thursday hearing The trial is now set for November 13th through the 17th

