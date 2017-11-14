Murder defendant’s relatives testify about suspicious statements

Relatives of first degree murder defendant Lucio Munoz testified Tuesday about statements he made to them after the death of his girlfriend early the morning of December 31st last year. Munoz is facing life in prison if convicted of the multiple stabbing of Melissa May, whose body was found in his apartment January 3rd.

Munoz son Martin Brady said his father called him around 2 a.m. December 31st and indicated he had “done something bad” and was having suicidal thoughts. Brady asked the Police to make a welfare check and later in the morning picked him up from Regional West after a psychological evaluation by medical staff at the hospital.

Brady said his father had a history of suicide threats, including once when he drank Drano, but didn’t ask specifically what was bothering him. Brady, who immediately helped organize a road trip by his father to Bradley, Illinois so he could see his brother, was granted immunity by the defense after he initially invoked his 5th Amendment Rights not to testify. Lucio Munoz was taken into custody by Illinois officials on a Scotts Bluff County warrant for murder

The defendant’s brother, Mike Munoz, testified his brother told he “needed to forgive him” and he was “spending the rest of his life in prison” during conversations after May’s death. But Munoz also testified he was never told by his brother exactly what he did to generate such statements.

The trial continues this afternoon at 1:30 with testimony from forensic pathologist Dr. Pete Schilke.