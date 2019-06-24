Murder trial on hold after Aubrey Trail cuts neck during court proceeding

A man on trial for the 2017 slaying of a Lincoln woman has

slashed his neck and fallen from a wheelchair during court proceedings.

Fifty-two-year-old Aubrey Trail yelled “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all” Monday before swiping what may have been a pen across his neck. Deputies and others rushed to help Trail as he lay on the courtroom floor in Wilber. He was soon taken to an ambulance and driven away for more medical aid. It’s unclear how severely he injured himself and when the trial might resume.

The “Bailey” he shouted likely was a reference to 25-year-old Bailey Boswell, who’s also been charged with first-degree murder in the gruesome death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Boswell is awaiting trial.

Prosecutors say Loofe’s death was a planned abduction and killing. Trail’s attorney says Loofe’s killing was an accident that occurred as she, Trail and Boswell played out a consensual sex fantasy.